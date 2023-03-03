HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, March 3, Honolulu Mayor, Rick Blangiardi, submitted his proposed Operating and Capital Improvement Program budgets for the 2024 fiscal year to the Honolulu City Council.

The submitted bills highlight the administration’s commitment to affordable housing and public safety as part of a long-term focus on investing in Oahu’s post-pandemic recovery while continuing to modernize city operations.

The proposed budget is made up of a $3.41 billion Operating budget and a $1.09 billion CIP budget. Included in the bill is also a request to the Honolulu City Council to provide a historic property tax relief to roughly 151,749 qualifying Oahu homeowners.

This tax relief would be a one-time tax credit of $300, amounting to roughly $45.5 million applied to property tax bills before distribution this summer.

“This budget is reflective of our sense of priority in where best to invest in the future of Oahu and its people,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

Inclusions in the FY2024 budget are listed below:

Affordable Housing: Oahu, like the rest of the state, is in a housing crisis where demand grossly exceeds housing inventory at all income levels, especially at lower area median incomes (AMI). The proposed CIP budget includes $100 million for land and property acquisition for affordable housing, $6 million for affordable housing infrastructure planning in places like Halawa and Iwilei, and $8.4 million for the Affordable Housing Strategic Development Program, to be used for the renovation and/or development of low income housing units.

Public Safety: Funding for the Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department, Honolulu Emergency Services Department (Ocean Safety, Emergency Medical Services) and other public safety programs make up 17.3% of the City’s proposed Operating budget, at $591 million. The proposed CIP budget also includes $7.5 for improvements of the HPD headquarters and other police station buildings and $5 million for fire station improvements across Oahu.

Funding for the City and County of Honolulu’s mass transit programs in the proposed Operating budget amounts to $411.3 million, or about 12.06% of the budget – a figure which includes $85.1 million for the annualized operating and maintenance cost of Honolulu’s rail system, which will open to the public later this year. The proposed budget also includes $87.3 million for the acquisition of new vehicles for TheBus and TheHandi-Van and a combined $46.5 million has been set aside for road rehabilitation and road resurfacing across the island. $33.2 million has also been allocated for the planning, design, and execution of computerized systems that connect all forms of Oʻahu’s public transportation infrastructure. Parks: Mayor Blangiardi continues to support the increased maintenance of our parks and upgrades to park facilities, with $11.9 million in CIP funds budgeted for various park improvements and $7.3 million allotted for roof repairs, parking lot repaving, refurbishing of gym floors and other miscellaneous repairs. Also included in the CIP budget is $5.5 million of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to complete “multi-year” park improvements across the island in eligible neighborhoods.

The FY24 Operating and Capital Improvement Project budget bills are posted here under “Bills.”