Oahu grand jury indicts woman following deadly incident in Keeaumoku parking lot

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Tomanu E. Tauala (Courtesy: Department of the Prosecuting Attorney)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 29-year-old woman who struck two women with her vehicle last weekend was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Wednesday.

She has also been charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Tomanu Tauala is accused of attempting to kill 19-year-old Nehlia-Ann Scanlan following an argument in a Ke‘eaumoku Street parking lot after midnight on August 7. Scanlan later died from her injuries.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said Tauala may be re-charged with second-degree murder once the medical examiner completes the investigation and confirms that Scanlan died as a result of the injuries sustained in the incident.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Emergency Medical Services reported that a 31-year-old woman was also trapped under the SUV. She was last reported to be in serious condition.

If convicted, Tauala faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole. She remains in custody on $300,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories