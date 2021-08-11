Oahu grand jury indicts woman following deadly incident in Keeaumoku parking lot

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 29-year-old woman who struck two women with her vehicle last weekend was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Wednesday.

She has also been charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Tomanu Tauala is accused of attempting to kill 19-year-old Nehlia-Ann Scanlan following an argument in a Ke‘eaumoku Street parking lot after midnight on August 7. Scanlan later died from her injuries.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said Tauala may be re-charged with second-degree murder once the medical examiner completes the investigation and confirms that Scanlan died as a result of the injuries sustained in the incident.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Emergency Medical Services reported that a 31-year-old woman was also trapped under the SUV. She was last reported to be in serious condition.

If convicted, Tauala faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole. She remains in custody on $300,000 bail.