Oahu grand jury indicts man in connection to 1982 murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu grand jury has indicted a man in connection to a murder that happened in the 80s.
Thomas Garner was indicted on suspicion of second-degree murder on Friday, June 18, for the death of Kathy Hicks in 1982.
Hicks was strangeled to death, her body was dumped in Nuuanu. She had come to Oahu from Georgia to participate in a work event.
The case went unsolved for more than three decades. Police got a huge break when Garner was arrested for killing a woman in Florid and his DNA matched the Kathy Hicks murder.
Local authorities are trying to get garner extradited to Oahu from Florida.