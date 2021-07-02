Oahu grand jury indicts man accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman in McCully apartment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a 71-year-old woman in her McCully apartment was indicted by a grand jury on Friday and charged with numerous counts of sex assault, kidnapping and burglary. Bail was set in the aggregate amount of $250,000.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney will be seeking the maximum prison sentence for 33-year-old Bronson Baruz if he is convicted.

“We will not tolerate violent and dangerous intrusions into the homes of our kūpuna,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “I thank the Honolulu Police Department for their efforts to investigate and arrest the suspect in this case.”

Officials said the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on June 21 at an apartment on Philip Street in the McCully area. According to police, the suspect allegedly knocked on the victim’s door, forced his way in and assaulted her. Alm is warning residents to be vigilant inside their homes.

“Residents should lock their doors and windows even when they are home,” he said. “Do not open the door to those whom you do not know. Residents should be aware of suspicious individuals in the area and report them to police.”

Baruz was indicted and charged with the following crimes:

Five counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree

One count of Kidnapping

One count of Burglary in the First Degree

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Victoria Chang, a member of the

Department’s Special Prosecution Division.