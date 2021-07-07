Oahu grand jury indicts man accused of fatally stabbing his wife at Waianae home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu grand jury on Wednesday indicted a 41-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his wife at their Waianae home.

Kevin Manners is charged with one count of second-degree murder. Bail was set at $1 million.

Manners is accused of murdering his wife, 39-year-old Arlene Manners, on June 30. According to sources, police were called to the scene by their daughters who said their parents were arguing.

If convicted, Manners faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

“This case is a tragic reminder that domestic violence touches the lives of so many in our community,” Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said. “If you do not feel safe in a domestic situation, reach out to family and friends for support and visit the Hawai‘i State Coalition Against Domestic Violence at http://www.hscadv.org or call the Domestic Violence Action Center at (808) 531-3771 to get help.”

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Erika Candelario, a member of the Department’s Family Prosecution Division.