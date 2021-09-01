Oahu fishers reel in 721-pound marlin

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some lucky fishers reeled in a huge marlin off Oahu on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The fish — a Pacific blue marlin — weighed 721 pounds.

The fishers on board the “Five Star Sportfishing” charter boat said it took about four hours to reel the marlin in.

The vessel made it back to Kewalo Basin shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

FILE – Fishers hoist a 721-pound Pacific blue marlinonto a scale at Kewalo Basin, Hawaii, Sept. 1, 2021.

FILE – A 721-pound Pacific blue marlinhangs from a scale at Kewalo Basin, Hawaii, Sept. 1, 2021.

One fisher said the trip was stressful but worth it as the group proudly showed their catch off to KHON2 after they returned to shore.