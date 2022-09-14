HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu launched an Agriculture Grants program on Monday, Sept. 12, according to Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

According to the City and County of Honolulu, 60 grants will be awarded, each worth $50,000.

Council Vice-Chair, Esther Kiaaina, proposed the grant to help local agricultural producers and was unanimously approved by the Honolulu City Council. This grant is funded with State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, according to officials.

“Investing in local agriculture is a vital step in our strategy to create a more diverse and equitable economy,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “These grants will help small farmers expand their production and create much needed jobs for our community. It brings us closer to our vision for O‘ahu and quite frankly it is imperative more of our food is grown, harvested, and prepared for our tables by our neighbors.”

“Local agriculture has played an integral role throughout Hawaiʻi’s history, but in the last few decades, we have increased our reliance on external shipments for our food supply,” said Council Vice-Chair Esther Kiaʻāina.

The Pacific Gateway Center will be offering applications translated in languages like Hawaiian, Samoan, Tongan, Ilocano, Lao, Thai and Cantonese from the Ulupono Initiative.

Applications are available now until Oct. 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. at oahuggrants.org.

In order to be eligible, you must be located on Oahu and have been in operation by March 13, 2020 and demonstrated financial harm during the pandemic.

For more information, you can contact the Office of Economic Revitalization Monday through Friday at (808)-768-2489 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or bce@honolulu.gov.