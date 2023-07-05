HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu farmers have the opportunity to learn how funding can help them as local growers.

NRCS and Oahu Resource Conservation & Development will hold an open house to discuss and connect farmers with funding opportunities.

The open house is a three-hour event and will be at the Tommy Kakesako Hall at 2685 N. Nimitz Hwy. on July 14, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The event is free but registration is required. Call (808) 600-2966 or email zachery.freeman@usda.gov for more information.