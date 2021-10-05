Oahu farm offers 360 virtual sunflower field tour

HONOLULU (KHON) — Have you ever been to a sunflower field before?

Usually, Corteva farms located in Waialua open their fields up to visitors from across the world to take in these beautiful views.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic they haven’t had the opportunity to safely allow visitors.

“The last time we did the public sunflowers was in 2019. We had over 20,000 people in 10 days, actually closer to 25,000,” said Laurie Yoshida the communication manager for Corteva Agriscience in Hawai’i. “We raised over 50,000 for non-profits and then COVID, so we couldn’t have sunflowers in 2020 or 2021.”

Yoshida said they decided to bring these beautiful flowers to people virtually and so far, it has been a huge success.

People are able to log on from their smartphone and walk through the sunflower fields from the comfort of their home.

“So, we tried to be creative and bring the sunflowers to the community and we know it’s not the same with people hiding in them and taking photos,” said Yoshida. “But this way they get to enjoy the beauty and it being 360.”

Yoshida said they have been planting sunflowers here on Oahu for more than 20 years and hopes next year they will have the opportunity to invite the public back out.

But in the meantime, she says offering this virtual event will have to do.

“There is no cost to do it and we are going to leave it up indefinitely for now,” said Yoshida.

To view the 360 virtual event, click the link right here.