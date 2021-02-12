Oahu family pleads for help to find missing toddler

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu family is pleading for help in finding a toddler who has been missing for nearly two weeks. The child was last seen with her father who has also gone missing.

Honolulu Crimestoppers has sent out a bulletin asking the public for information. Police said, the child’s mother dropped the baby off to the father on Sunday, Jan. 31. The two have not been seen since then.

Kytana Ancog is 18 months old, weighs 40 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. Her father is 40-year-old Travis Rodrigues. He is 5’5″, 127 pounds, bald with blue eyes. The child’s grandmother is at her wit’s end not knowing what happened to the little girl.

“Scared, lost, I just want my granddaughter returned. We just want her back. We’re the only family she’s known,” said Lisa Mora.

She says her daughter, Kytana’s mother, is distraught and is barely able to talk to anyone. They can only hope that the child has not been hurt and someone with information will step up and help.

“I know a lot of people don’t want to get involved. But this is an innocent child and she deserves to be reunited with her family,” said Mora.

Rodrigues also goes by the name Travis Heffelinger. KHON2 featured him in Hawaii’s Most Wanted two years ago for a bench warrant violation for an alleged robbery. He was arrested shortly after. Police say, Kytana was dropped off at Rodrigues’ home in Aiea.

“We know that he frequents the Aiea, Pearl City, Kalihi and Waipahu areas. So if you know anything about his whereabouts, if you see him, you know where he’s at, please contact us,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu Crimestoppers.

“I’m just hoping that someone has seen him. That’s a big part of the puzzle, you know,” said Mora.

Kim aid, every bit of information can be helpful so do not hesitate to contact CrimeStoppers.

“If you saw them shopping somewhere, or if you saw them eating somewhere, it doesn’t necessarily have to be today. If you saw them previously, even a few days ago. Whatever the case may be, please give us the information,” said Sgt. Kim.

Anyone with information about Kytana’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app.