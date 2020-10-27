Oahu family files civil liberties lawsuit against City and HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu family has filed suit against the City and County of Honolulu and the Honolulu Police Department.

An abuse of power complaint filed by Jennifer and Jorge Rivera claims that their son, J.R., was bullied by an HPD officer’s son. The 15-year-old J.R. claims the bullying went on for several months, with the officer’s son forcing J.R. to fight back in November 2018.

That incident was followed, the next day, by the HPD officer arresting J.R. at school without, the complaint claims, reading him his rights or notifying his parents. The Rivera’s say that has had devastating effects on their family.