Oahu family coping with tragedy finds strength in giving back

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu family still recovering from tragedy is displaying gratitude, generosity, and resilience, by helping others. The Riveras lost their two-year-old boy Liam two years ago. But they find strength in giving back.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Kristy and Bryson Rivera lost their son Liam when a semi-truck crashed into their SUV in California. They’re grateful for the help they received from the community and want to show their other kids the importance of giving back.

The Riveras were there for their oldest son Jayden’s baseball tournament, and Kristy spent weeks in the hospital recovering from the crash. She still has mobility problems, but she’s grateful to be able to work, and recently give birth to their first girl Mya. Bryson was laid off due to the pandemic, but still, they want to give back during this holiday season.

“We don’t have everything, but we have enough, and we want to make sure that we can give that opportunity to families that don’t have that, to have at least enough,” said Kristy.

“We want to show our kids that even though we’re a little bit struggling right now, it’s not impossible to give stuff to people that’s struggling worse than we are,” said Bryson.

So when they saw the Laulima family featured on KHON2 on Monday, the Riveras wanted to help.

“They actually experienced a loss of their own recently, and they have other kids that they have to take care of and they have to push forward everyday. And so in a way it’s almost like this was meant to be,” said Kristy.

Taisha Fernandez was expecting twins and recently miscarried. She’s overwhelmed by the Riveras’ generosity.

“We are so grateful and thankful for this opportunity, this blessing. We are forever grateful for it,” she said.

The Riveras remember how the community pitched in for them two years ago. They were also honored in the parade of champions after Jayden’s team won the Cal Ripken World Series. The family still remembers all too well what it’s like to struggle.

“Sometimes we’ll do something as a family and we know we’re missing one kid and especially during the holidays, that’s the hardest part for all of us as a family,” said Kristy.