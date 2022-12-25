HONOLULU (KHON2) — For some Kapolei residents, it is a winter wonderland as they had 13 tons of snow delivered for them to play in. But for most families, it’s a warm Christmas in Hawaii using sand for snowball fights and building their most creative snowmen.

Kaleb Chung, a boy who spent his Christmas on the beach making sand snowballs, said “[My friends] got into a little fight. So, he stepped on something that she was building; and so, Sophia got mad.”

Residents said they would take a warm Christmas over a cold one every year and have made it a tradition for years to come to the beach. “Right now, we’re in the progress of creating this beautiful snowman made out of snow, sand snow. You know, it’s a little rough; but we’re getting there.” Said Jordan Toohey, Oahu resident.

“I think we were up at 6 a.m. Got the kids up; woke ’em up. Said ‘Santa’s here, Santa’s here’ and opened presents.” Rob Lisama

It’s a tradition for others to hike Koko head trail and take a picture at the top next to a Christmas tree. “We try to be festive in all of the Christmas color. We have our matching socks; and then, you know, we want not just to have the aloha spirit but the Christmas spirit inside out,” said Mimosa Dinh, a Koko head hiker.

“You gotta burn off some happy calories, you know.” male Koko Head hiker

After soaking up the sun and eating some family dinner, it seems like one place is going to be busy. “We’re going to the movie theatres!” said an excited beach goer. Toohey said “we’re gonna go for some food after and then maybe go see the new avatar movie.”

From snow angels to sand snowmen one things for sure, this Christmas in Hawaii is one to remember.