Oahu crew completes 2021 Transpac Race, secures 5th Division win

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another local crew was able to make it to shore despite windy conditions on the 2,225-mile Transpac Race from Los Angeles to Honolulu.

The Waikiki Yacht Club’s “Bretwalda3” arrived on Saturday, July 24, at 2 p.m., winning Divison 5.

The Rogers 46 boat broke a record for this type of vessel in the race and came in at eight days and three hours.

“It takes a strange kind of person to want to do this, after four days I was like, ‘when is this going to be over,’ but it’s really a special thing and arriving here by boat with the aloha welcome that we had was just amazing.” Bob Pethick, Bretwalda 3 owner

Pethick calls it, “being off the grid,” and said he is going to retire in 2021.