HONOLULU (KHON2) – A private music studio known as Keiki Kani Choir has been teaching music to students for over 30 years from keiki up to kupuna.

Last year, they had the blessed opportunity to grace the stage of Carnegie Hall in New York to share their voices.

They were so good, they were asked to return once again this year.

Their concert is scheduled in April.

But, I was able to swing by one of their rehearsals today to speak with their Choir Director to find out more.

We are here with Camilla Corpuz Yamamoto, the Director of Keiki Kani Choir.

You know, Camilla, last year was the first time throughout over 30 years with you working with this choir that you were able to represent Hawaii all the way in New York at Carnegie Hall.

What was the experience like?

“It was exciting and frightening,” said Yamamoto.

“We were so afraid because we did not know what we were doing and we felt that we were just this tiny little group of people crossing the ocean, going out on this great big stage. I really felt that we were unworthy, but I was determined to make them do their excellent best,” added Yamamoto.

“Last year, we sang with 100 other voices. We were coming out of COVID. So, we had to do a lot of testing, and the show was basically one act. This year, there are two acts. We have 400 singers coming from across the United State and Paris I believe,” explained Yamamoto.

So, I hear that you are taking pretty much double the amount of members that you’ve taken last year. So, about 14 and more different vocal parts.

What do you think the value of this experience, not just for your students but for yourself, to be able to represent Hawaii on such a grand stage and to make an impact in the audience such that you are only asked to return once again?

“We impress upon our students that they need to do their excellent best and that they have to always remember that they are responsible for representing their families, their faith, their school, our Hawaii,” said Yamamoto.

You said teaching music and learning music helps to bring people together and work as a team. But, what does music itself serve for you?

“Music is a way of communicating,” said Yamamoto.

“There are people who cannot talk; they cannot share their feelings. I used to have a 92-year-old mother-in-law living with me. When she came to us, she couldn’t walk. She couldn’t talk; she couldn’t care for herself,” noted Yamamoto.

“Music brought her out. We played music that she loved; we danced with her. And, eventually, she could understand. She couldn’t quite verbalize, but she was back in the real world,” explained Yamamoto.

“If I can bring someone with dementia and Alzheimer’s at 92 years old and come back and have a real life with her family for a short period of time, that’s wonderful,” declared Yamamoto.

“And I think that everyone needs to understand that music becomes something that you can use to communicate,” said Yamamoto.

Keiki Kani Choir heads up to Carnegie Hall in New York for the Total Voices concert which is scheduled for April 2.

But, they are actually putting on a Mahalo Concert next week Saturday, March 11, here on Oahu at St. Theresa School scheduled at 2:30 p.m.; and that is really to share their gratitude and appreciation for all who has helped them up to this point thus far.

This is free and open to the public, so to find out more about that concert and Keiki Kani Choir itself, be sure to click here.