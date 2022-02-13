Oahu charity hosts their own puppy bowl to score homes for pups

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As everyone was gearing up for the 2022 Super Bowl, KAT Charities was also setting up the turf for several puppies looking to score a new forever home.

KAT Charities is a non-profit organization that helps rescues a variety of animals and a family reached out to them after their dog recently gave birth to six puppies.

“These puppies are about a month old and will be up for adoption in about two weeks, and we thought why not a puppy bowl for super bowl day would be amazing,” said Karren Tyson, KAT Charities’ executive director.

For their puppy bowl, an astroturf field was laid out and marked with endzones and hash marks inside a gated area for the puppies to play in.

Anybody that is interested in adopting one of their animals can call KAT Charities’ phone number at 808-650-1234. They can also be reached on their Facebook account and their office is located at 98-1268 Kaahumanu St, #202 in Pearl City.