HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s community is shining through as residents mobilize to support those affected by the Lahaina fire. From charitable teenagers to car enthusiasts, people on Oahu and beyond are contributing in various ways to assist their neighbors.

Genshu Price, founder of the “Bottles4College” program, led a special initiative over the weekend. Held at Windward Mall, the “Bottles 4 Maui” drive collected HI-5 recyclables and monetary donations, with 100% of the proceeds earmarked for fire victims.

“When it comes to distributing the funds, we’ll make sure they go directly to those who have been impacted,” Price said. “We are still planning behind the scenes to ensure the funds go directly to the families.”

The event saw a diverse turnout, from keiki (children) hauling bags of recyclables to kupuna (elders) writing checks. “Our community in Hawaii — the Aloha spirit — has been absolutely amazing, and we’ve had an incredible turnout,” Price added.

Car enthusiasts also joined in the relief efforts, using their weekly “Cars and Coffee Sunday” meet-up to collect school supplies and toys for Maui’s keiki. The event, known as the “Keiki CARepackage,” was hosted by Ohana Motorsports Foundation at Koolau Center. Donations included school supplies, playing cards, mini-car toys, and Hot Wheels.

:”A lot of food and essential items that are going over there that are greatly needed but we wanted to do something for the children that are stuck in the shelters and hotel rooms maybe lost all of their toys and lost everything,” said Jarrod Silcox, Vice President & Marketing Director of Ohana Motorsports Foundation.

The care packages also featured encouraging written cards, providing emotional support to Maui’s youngest residents. Other groups, like Skallywag Offroad, founded by Amanda and Ryan Pavelich, made financial contributions. “I know $1,600 is not a lot, but I hope it helps somebody. I hope it helps part of this process,” the Paveliches said.

Mike Price, Genshu’s father and a worker at Bottles4College, summed up the island’s community spirit: “They come together, Hawaii people. No matter what is happening, brah. We come together, brah. And it don’t matter what color you are, what race you are, what nationality you are, where you’re from. If you are here and you show that Aloha, you’re going to get it back hundredfold.”

For those who missed the weekend events, Bottles4College is continuing to accept donations through their “Bottles 4 Maui” fundraiser, available on their Instagram page and website.