HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Transportation Security Administration officer finished up a shift at Honolulu’s airport in April 2023 when he suffered cardiac arrest.

Quick thinking from first responders helped save his life.

Mark Gumabon said he was not even feeling that sick.

“Just a little lightheaded, a little shortness of breath,” Gumabon said. “Nothing alarming to me. You know, I just take a deep breath and exhale throughout the day.”

The 57-year-old remembers packing up his car after a shift but nothing more. His heart had gone into cardiac arrest before other TSA officers noticed him collapsed on the ground.

They called first responders. Sheriffs were the first to arrive and applied an automated external defibrillator to his chest.

Paramedics credited the AED for saving his life and compared it to lights in a room.

“If someone was to, like, turn off the lights and then turn it back on, everybody would be in sync as to what is going on. That’s kind of what it does; it resets the heart,” said Emergency Medical Services paramedic Auggie Alvarez.

“CPR will keep you alive; it’ll keep your brain alive. But if your heart is in the irregular rhythm that Mark’s was in, it will not change until an AED is used,” said Airport AED Assistant Program Manager Kim Williams. “So, know that all first responders have AEDs within their capacity, in their job description; but not everybody has an AED around.”

It took a village — TSA, the Honolulu Fire Department, sheriffs, Emergency Medical Services and all of Gumabon’s medical team — to keep him alive.

He was confused when he came to, at first.

“I thought it was a church because everybody’s always, like, praying. It felt like I was dreaming,” Gumabon said. “Today was the first day I met a lot of the responders. This– today is the first time I came back to the airport. So, getting to meet everybody was truly– I’m truly grateful.”

Honolulu’s airport has 166 AEDs, and there are about 300 of them at airports statewide.