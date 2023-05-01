HONOLULU (KHON2) — Monday, May 1, marks the first day of the Sensitive Places Law, which bans Oahu gun owners with concealed carry permits at certain establishments.

They are allowed at some businesses but many of them don’t seem to have much interest in letting that happen.

The new law states that businesses who don’t want people with guns in their property don’t have to do anything to declare that. Although they can put up signs saying no guns allowed. Those who want to allow guns are required to put up signs saying so.

“You must post signs that say guns allowed in places as laid out in the law that are very visible to patrons for entering or exiting your place of business,” said Ian Scheuring, city spokesman.

Businesses can pick up one of the signs at Honolulu Hale and at this point they’re not exactly flying off the shelves.

A spokesperson said retailers feel that there are too many risks involved in letting armed customers in.

“Not everybody practices shooting every day,” said Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants of Hawaii President. “When an event happens, your adrenaline is going, you make a quick decision, your reflexes might not be as good or as accurate. We just don’t want accidents to happen.”

Yamaki adds that businesses that allow guns could also see their insurance rates go up because of liability.

“If that’s the case that means prices on our goods are going to go up too because the company can only absorb so much. A lot of times those types of costs are passed on to the consumers,” she said.

We reached out to the malls and Pearlridge Center sent a statement that said, “Regardless of any changes to Hawaii law, firearms or weapons of any kind will continue to be strictly prohibited at Pearlridge Center.”

The Hawaii Rifle Association said the problem is that there are so many restrictions to where gun owners are allowed to carry. Sensitive places include schools, parks, government buildings, and public transportation.

“It’s just, it’s extremely frustrating and the only solace that we have is the fact that we have the laws in New Jersey and New York were already challenged,” said Kainoa Kaku, Hawaii Rifle Association President.

Kaku said Honolulu’s law will likely be struck down by the United States Supreme Court.