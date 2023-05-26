HONOLULU (KHON2) — Summer is approaching and some keiki have already been let out of school.

The Retail Merchants of Hawaii and those working in security said this time of year often corresponds with a rise in crime.

Jim Harrow has more than 40 years of experience working in security. He said crime on Oahu is very cyclical and tends to spike as summer begins.

“Especially burglaries,” Harrow said, “and you always have an uptick at the end of May. We believe that’s because all the schools get out at the same time and many young adults are not supervised during the initial beginning of summer.”

Honolulu police Crime Mapping shows a weekly rise in burglaries in May, 2023.

There were 46 reports in the first week, 51 reports in the second, 52 reports in the third and there were 44 in the first four days of the week that began on Monday, May 22.

The president of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii said peer pressure and social media factor in.

“You know, people see what’s on social media and they think, ‘That’s the lifestyle I have to have or I should be having, everybody else has it, I should have it too,'” Tina Yamaki said.

“But a lot of times what they don’t realize is you’re already in that lifestyle and it’s hard for them to get out of it once they’re in it.” Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants of Hawaii president

“Thieves target easy opportunities,” Harrow said, “they like riding their bicycles or they’re in a team in a car and they’re looking for something super easy to do.”

Yamaki said retailers are not afraid to call the police on children, officers are not afraid to arrest and prosecutors are not afraid to charge.

“But once it goes to court,” she said. “The judges just let them go, you know, with the warning or really manini type of, ‘Don’t do that again, bad person.'”

KHON2 asked Yamaki if judges might have more leniency when it comes to letting minors go because they are young.

“Yeah, and some of them feel that, ‘I can do whatever I want as a minor and my records are going to get wiped clean once I turn a certain age and then I get a clean slate and I can go on,'” Yamaki said.

Honolulu police said the number of burglaries in April, 2023 is similar to the number of burglaries in May and added that increases and decreases in criminal activity — including burglaries — are due to multiple factors.