HONOLUU (KHON2) – Nov. 10 is observed as National Vanilla Cupcake Day so don’t feel guilty about buying, making or ordering a delicious vanilla cupcake.

Yelp came out with their list of top cupcake shops on Oahu to check out.

They identified businesses in the dessert category then ranked those spots using a variety of different factors like total volume ratings and reviews.

Whether you like your cupcakes with cream cheese frosting, sprinkles or even fruit filled, this list has you covered.

Top cupcake shops on Oahu:

Sugarlina Bakeshop Sweet Dreams Cakes and Bakes Bake N Break Queen T’s Cakery Cupcake and Things Bakery Legendary Taste Pua Cake Studio Hawaii Liliha Bakery Honu Bakery The Girls Who Bake Next Door

For more information on Yelp’s list of best cupcake shops head to their website.

The number one spot goes to Sugarlina Bakeshop, a local cupcake shop known for their delicious desserts.

For the month of Nov. you can enjoy Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes at Sugarlina Bakeshop! They encourage you to stop by and are open daily from 10 a.m. till 9 p.m.