HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers headed into Manoa may experience some delays as crews close Oahu Avenue due to replacing of a telephone pole.
The closure is between Manoa Road and Olopua Street.
The work is expected to last through Wednesday night.
by: Nicole Napuunoa
Posted:
Updated:
Photo by Eduardo T on Pexels.com
