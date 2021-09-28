Oahu advisory committee to select new landfill location

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Could Oahu’s next landfill be in your neighborhood?

The City must pick a new location by next year so it put together a landfill advisory committee to help. The group will evaluate and rank potential landfills.

The committee is looking at potential sites in the North Shore and Kunia areas. The state’s land use commission says, a new landfill site must be named by Dec. 31 of 2022. And Waimanalo Gulch landfill must cease operations by 2028.

“Right now we need the landfill in order to operate our waste energy facility H power,” said Michael O’Keefe, deputy director of the Department of Environmental Services. “We need a place to landfill the ash and residue…basically the bi-product.”

O’Keefe said he and his team participates at the landfill advisory committee meetings and all committee meets are open to the public. The meetings are virtual due to COVID, and the links will be posted on their website.

According to O’Keefe, the committee will evaluate the potential sites thoroughly and will look at how close it is to residential areas and places of cultural significance among other criteria.

The first landfill advisory committee meeting is set for Oct. 4.