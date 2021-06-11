Oahu advances to Tier 4 allowing outdoor gatherings of 25 people

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu has entered Tier 4 of the recovery framework after Governor David Ige approved Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s request to advance the City into the next tier with some modifications.

The expansion allows social gatherings of up to 25 people outside and 10 people inside.

“We continue to make solid progress as a community in our fight against COVID. At this point vaccinations are key to easing restrictions, and hopefully ending the tier system altogether,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “We are in this fight together, and if you have yet to get your vaccination, I strongly urge you to do so as soon as possible.”

Under Tier 4: