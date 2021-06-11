Oahu advances to Tier 4 allowing outdoor gatherings of 25 people

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu has entered Tier 4 of the recovery framework after Governor David Ige approved Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s request to advance the City into the next tier with some modifications.
The expansion allows social gatherings of up to 25 people outside and 10 people inside.
“We continue to make solid progress as a community in our fight against COVID. At this point vaccinations are key to easing restrictions, and hopefully ending the tier system altogether,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “We are in this fight together, and if you have yet to get your vaccination, I strongly urge you to do so as soon as possible.”
Under Tier 4:
- Indoor organized sports are allowed. Spectators are allowed at up to 33% capacity.
- Commercial recreational boating is allowed without any capacity limit, but restaurant/bar rules will still apply if food/beverage consumption is allowed.
- Social establishments such as dance, nightlife and karaoke are allowed at up to 50% capacity if all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination.
- Outdoor weddings are allowed with up to 200 people.
- Indoor events such as concerts, meetings and conventions are allowed with a mitigation plan and 50% capacity if all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination.
- Outdoor events at venues with defined capacity limits are allowed with a mitigation plan, 33% capacity or 67% capacity if all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination.
- Outdoor events at venues without defined capacity but have controlled ingress and egress are allowed with a mitigation plan, at 30 individuals per 1,000 square feet or 60 individuals per 1,000 square feet if all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination.
- Arcades are allowed without capacity limit. Restaurant/bar rules will still apply if food/beverage consumption is allowed.
- Road races and triathlons will be allowed with a permit.