Oahu accepts emergency housing vouchers to address homelessness

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu will be accepting the full allotment of 312 vouchers from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to address Oahu’s emergency housing needs.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi made the announcement on Thursday, May 27.

The Emergency Housing Voucher (EHV) program provides housing choice vouchers to local Public Housing Authorities in order to assist those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless; fleeing, or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking; recently homeless and for whom providing rental assistance will prevent the family’s homelessness or having a high risk of housing instability.

“The EHV program will bring much-needed emergency housing options and services for those who are most vulnerable or at risk of homelessness,” Blangiardi said in a statement. “We are grateful to HUD and we are committed to making this very worthwhile program work with our overall efforts to address homelessness.”

According to HUD’s Honolulu office, over 700 emergency housing vouchers have been allotted statewide so far as follows: City and County of Honolulu: 312, County of Hawaii: 110, County of Maui: 76, Kauai County Housing Agency: 28, and Hawaii Public Housing Authority: 182.