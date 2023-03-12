HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic fatalities have been racking up on Oʻhau as we move further into 2023. This latest motor vehicle fatality involved a motorcycle.

The Honolulu Police Department said that Oʻhau has had its 13th traffic fatality for 2023 on the Palama Street off ramp in the Kalihi area.

HPD said the incident occurred at around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, March 12 and involved the single motor vehicle.

HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section said that a 59-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

He had been moving westbound on the H-1 Freeway and had been traveling at a high rate of speed. He had taken the Palama Street offramp from the freeway.

When he did this, HPD said that he lost control of the motorcycle.

Once he lost control, the motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle; and he collided with the offramp’s guardrail.

HPD said it is unknown at this time how he lost control of the motorcycle.

The collision caused the motorcyclist to sustain critical injuries that led to the pronouncement of death at the scene.

HPD said that the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and that they are conducting an investigation into the incident.

The 12th traffic related fatality occurred on March 5 on Kamehameha Highway in the Punaluʻu area.

This fatality also involved a single motorcycle. The motorcyclist was also pronounced dead due to his injuries. In this incident, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

In 2022 at this time, Oʻhau had 14 traffic related fatalities.