An image shows the location of Oʻahu’s 27th traffic fatality on June 15, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Honolulu Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — To date, Oʻahu has had 27 traffic fatalities. These fatalities have spanned the spectrum from motorcycles to moving vehicles.

On Thursday, June 15, the Honolulu Police Department announced the fatality.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to police, the incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. in the ʻAiea area on the H-1 East Freeway.

HPD said that it was reported by the Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section that an unidentified adult male was driving a vehicle in the eastbound direction of the H-1 Freeway.

For unknown reasons, said HPD, the motorist veered right of the roadway. He traveled up an embankment and ended up colliding into a metal signpost.

Upon hitting the signpost, HPD said the male motorist was partially ejected onto the grassy embankment.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the 911 call at approximately 11:37 p.m.

According to EMS, the adult male motorist was in his 50s. When EMS arrived, HPD said that the man appeared to have succumbed to his injuries; EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

EMS said the incident took place just after the Kaonohi overpass. They also indicated that they did not know if speed was a factor, pointing out that there were no witnesses.

HPD said this is the 27th Traffic Fatality on Oʻahu for 2023. This is compared to 23 during the same time period in 2022.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section said that the investigation is ongoing.

Oahu’s 26th traffic fatality occurred on West Loch Drive in the Ewa area on June 4.