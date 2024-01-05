HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they responded to a 911 call on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The call came in around 7:44 p.m. and took HPD officers to Kapahulu Avenue north of Castle Street in the Kapahulu area.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, a 64-year-old male motorist was driving his vehicle and traveling northbound on Kapahulu Avenue.

At the same time, a 71-year-old male pedestrian was attempting to cross the street on Kapahulu Avenue in the eastbound direction.

The 64-year-old driver then collided with the 71-year-old pedestrian.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they also responded to the 911 call and found the 71-year-old pedestrian in critical condition. After providing assessment and preliminary on-site treatment, EMS personnel took the 71-year-old pedestrian to a local area trauma hospital.

HPD then reported that as a result of the collision, the 71-year-old male pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Initially, this was yet another hit-and-run scenario. However, HPD said that the 64-year-old male driver returned to the scene of the incident. He was reported to have no injuries from the incident.

HPD did say that the 71-year-old male pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.

“Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in this collision,” said the HPD report. “At this time, speed and drugs do not appear to be factors in this collision.”

As a result of this incident, the 64-year-old male driver was arrested for Negligent Homicide 1, Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant and Collisions Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury.

This is Oʻahu’s first traffic fatality for 2024.