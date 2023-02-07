HONOLULU (KHON2) — Alongside Mayor Rick Blangiardi, more than 20 hotels and restaurants across the community have signed the Oʻahu Good Food Pledge committing to support local farmers.

As of now, 85% of food consumed on island are imported. The pledge will reduce the amount of imported foods and push towards the growth of fruits, vegetables and protein on island.

The mayor commented that, “for every dollar spent on local food in Hawai’i, there is a return of $1.60 to the local economy.” Through supporting local farmers the community is investing in the local economy of Hawaii, which is the prime goal of the the Oʻahu Good Food Pledge.

New opportunities were sparked for local farmers during the Oʻahu Good Food show where businesses signed the pledge and created connections with local sellers.