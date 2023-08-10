A photo shows where the 34th traffic fatality took place on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Honolulu Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said that they responded to a 911 call on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The call came in around 12:55 a.m. and led HPD officers to Farrington Highway in the Nanakuli area.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, there was a fatal single motor vehicle collision.

HPD reported that a 34-year-old female motorist was traveling on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction.

They said that for unknown to investigators, she traveled right of the roadway. She went over the curb, and her vehicle collided with a pole.

The collision resulted in the 34-year-old female driver being cared for by the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS said they responded to the call at around 12:53 a.m. They said that she was transported to a local are hospital in critical condition.

Once at the hospital, the 34-year-old female motorist succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

HPD said she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

Between Aug. 2 and Aug. 8, Oʻahu saw six deaths related to motor vehicle collisions.

On Aug. 8, HPD said that a motorcyclist that had a critical collision on July 11 had been confirmed to have succumbed to his injuries by the medical examiner. This was number 33.

On Aug. 7, there was the number 32 traffic fatality that occurred on H-1 in the ʻAiea area.

The 31st traffic fatality took place on Aug. 6. in the Wahiawa area.

The 29th and 30th fatalities were two people who were rear-ended on the H-1.

On Aug. 2, the 28th fatality occurred in the Waimanalo area on Kalanianaʻole Highway.