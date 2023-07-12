HONOLULU (KHON2) — Workers’ strikes are part of the American fabric of civil society. The very first recorded strike in United States history took place just before the republic was born.

In 1768 a group of tailors decided to strike because their wages were downgraded. This event is one of many that took place over the following ~160 years that led to the passing of the National Labor Relations Act in 1935. This piece of legislation lays out clear guidelines on the legality of employees striking.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Fastforward to Oʻahu in 2023 and we have the latest strike.

On Wednesday, July 12, the Nurses and certified nurse aides at Oʻahu Care Facility went on strike. The strike is planned to take place for seven days.

According to the nurses who are striking, they are doing this because they believe the facility’s owners are acting in bad-faith practices during the bargaining process.

The nurses believe that they are being paid below-market wages, and they claim that this disparity is making it impossible to retain and recruit enough staff to provide proper care for clients.

The Hawai‘i Nurses’ Association said the strike will be taking place in front of the Oʻahu Care Facility at 1808 South Beretania Street in the Mōʻiliʻili/McCully area.

“It’s a shame that it has come down to this,” said Daniel Ross, president of the Hawaiʻi Nurses’ Association OPEIU Local 50, AFL-CIO. “No one wants to see a strike. The past five months have been frustrating. We have negotiated in good faith, but it has not been reciprocal.”

Ross went on to explain further.

“We have continually hit a wall and there has been little progress in reaching an agreement,” added Ross. “Any time Oʻahu Care Facility’s management is ready to take the negotiations seriously, we will come back to the bargaining table.”

HNA also said that nurses have been working as skilled nursing residents without a contract since February 2023. This is when the facility was acquired by Pacific Skilled Healthcare, LLC.

“Instead of looking at long-term, sustainable staffing solutions and seeking to provide continuity of care for its residents, Oʻahu Care Facility has been mandating unsafe amounts of overtime and contracting agency staff because they cannot recruit or retain staff with below-market wages,” said Ross. “Agency staff cost two to four times more than what their regular staff earn.”

Oʻahu Care Facility released a formal statement to the press:

“Oʻahu Care Facility has filled an important role in the community for the past 38 years. We provide skilled nursing and intermediate level of care services to our kūpuna in the local community.

Our residents and family members entrust us with their care, and we take this responsibility very

seriously. As a registered nurse, it has been my duty over the years to ensure that great care is provided to our kūpuna and understand the needs of our talented caregivers.

Currently our leadership team continues to negotiate in good faith, and we respect the right of our nursing staff to participate in the strike.

We hope to resolve the concerns of our nursing team and reach an amicable agreement so that we may move forward together to focus and continue providing excellent care to the residents we serve.” — Olivia Kim RN, Nursing Home Administrator

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

As the strike moves forward this week, nurses will be out protesting as negotiators work to mediate between the two powers.