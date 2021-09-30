NY visitor describes seeing Kilauea as ‘Life changing moment, epiphany’

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two visitors rushed to see Kilauea just two days before returning to New York, saying they scored.

Michael Whaley, a Brooklyn, NY resident, said they heard on the news that Kilauea was erupting so they hurried over to Halema’uma’u to see the orange glow.

“Life changing moment, epiphany, like a whole different outlook on things, like everything at once,” Whaley said of the experience.

While Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is expecting an increase in visitors due to the current eruption, park officials do want to remind visitors that there is a mask requirement in effect.

For those that can’t visit, the eruption can be viewed on USGS’s webcams into Halema’uma’u crater.