HONOLULU (KHON) — Kauai is expected to see increased winds and a higher chance of fires, according to the County of Kauai Emergency Management Agency.

On Saturday, July 30, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Leeward areas of Kauai starting Sunday, July 31 from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

NWS explains that a Red Flag Warning means “…critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly.”

With an increase of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuel can cause the fires to react in an excessive way when interacting with these substances.

Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 50 miles per hour.

NWS reminds residents to look out for falling trees and make sure awnings and tents are secured. The risk of fire is especially high during the afternoon and will spread rapidly.

Depending on conditions, warnings could change.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

You can visit the NWS website for weather updates.