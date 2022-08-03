HONOLULU (KHON2) — As rainfall continues, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Maui until 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

NWS said this will impact minor flooding on roads, areas with poor drainage and in streams. Ulupalakua, Makena, Wailea and Keokea are subject to flooding, according to the NWS.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The NWS reported that with rainfall and flooding conditions, roads can be dangerous with poor visibility and breaking conditions.

NWS urges residents to not cross over flooded areas by foot or by car.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

If flooding continues, NWS may extend the advisory.