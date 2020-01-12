NWS issues flash flood watch for all islands through Monday afternoon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As of 1:03 p.m. The National Weather Service flash flood watch for all Hawaiian islands through Monday afternoon.

strong east to southeast winds to bring the potential for excessive rainfall, especially to windward areas. The ground is saturated in many areas due to recent rainfall, and any heavy showers that develop will lead to runoff in streams and rivers, increasing the potential for flash flooding. The rain could cause flooding in low spots which could make

some roadways impassable. Debris in streams and gulches may clog

bridges and culverts. Strong winds may cause trees and branches

to fall, increasing the potential for landslides.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash

flooding. Flash flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast

flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If

you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground

immediately.