HONOLULU (KHON2) — Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it’s not only going to be Maui County; it’s going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”



After getting hit hard with heavy rains, Maui is getting ready for another storm leaving emergency departments on standby and ready to respond.

“With road closures in our public works, crews have been doing a terrific job, combined with the state’s transportation crews; and they’ve been clearing debris as quick as they can just to make sure that the roadways and flooding conditions are not impacting traffic and an access and telling us which ones are safe and unsafe,” said Mahina Martin, Maui County Chief of Communications and Public Affairs.



Closures on Sunday, Jan. 29 include the central Maui landfill and Molokai landfill due to unsafe conditions. The Olowalu transfer station is also closed. Officials said they will monitor the conditions and decide whether it is safe to reopen on Monday, Jan. 30.

Maui residents said they are not surprised and have been prepared for a storm like this. “I’ve always got bottled water. I’ve always got ample batteries for all my electronic devices, and I’ve got food, canned, dry foods, ready to go ready to rock and roll just in case I get stranded somewhere,” said Joe McManus.



Vernon Kalanikau said, “so, it’s something that it’s becoming aware of life for us in South Maui”

Residents with damaged properties as a result of the severe weather can report it to the Maui Emergency Management Agency and are asked to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts.