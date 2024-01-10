HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Nursesʻ Association has notified Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women and Children that they intend to strike.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The HNA represents 600 registered nurses at the facility.

The move comes after nearly four months of contract negotiation.

“Throughout the negotiations, Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children has addressed the priorities presented on behalf of our nurses with the intent of moving forward together,” Gidget Ruscetta, Kapi‘olani chief operating officer, said. “Despite the union’s decision to strike and refusal several times to negotiate with a federal mediator, we want to reassure the community that we will continue to serve our patients and their families. Kapi‘olani will be here to serve our community, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and we will never waver from that responsibility.”

Kapiʻolani will put into place a temporary workforce of experienced nurses to help with patient services during this time.

The medical facility said the move is disappointing as they feel they have offered a “fair and generous offer” to HNA, which included, according to Kapiʻolani: raises and longevity pay; transparency and flexibility with schedules; recruitment and retention programs; and ongoing security protocols.

The nursesʻ union said they are exercising their option to strike from 7 a.m. on Jan. 21 to 6:59 a.m. on Jan. 27.

The option to strike was chosen due to, what HNA said, the hospitalʻs failure to bargain in good faith and unfair labor practices.

There will be a news conference at 5:15 p.m. It will stream on KHON2.com.