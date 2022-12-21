HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Services Department announced that shark warning signs were posted on a couple of beaches on Oahu’s west side.

HESD said the signs are posted at Kahe Point Beach Park and Nanakuli Beach Park.

At Nanakuli Beach Park, a shark was seen exhibiting non-aggressive behavior around 100 yards offshore.

At Kahe Beach Park, multiple four to eight-foot sharks were seen also exhibiting non-aggressive behavior around 150 yards offshore by Ocean Safety Lifeguards.

Patrols are being done in the area and will be reassessed in four hours, according to HESD.

Lifeguards are also warning the public with PA announcements and jet skis.