Hawaii job fairs ramp up efforts to help businesses fill empty positions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the economy opening back up, more businesses are searching for employees to fill available positions, and job career fairs are ramping up to match the demand.

Career fairs, which normally would be held once or twice a year, have doubled this year to help businesses fill jobs. The Hawaii Career Expo has increased its fairs from two to four.

“We decided to do a lot more of these shows just to help the community,” said Denise Ching, Hawaii Career Expo organizer. “Businesses, big and small, they’re expecting business to pick up this summer. So, it’s really crucial to find that hire now.”

They’re not the only ones expanding their number of job fairs. The Workforce Career Fair is also adding at least one more event to the year.

“We’re hearing from employers that they’re really going to need more people, so we’re going to have another event in June.” Beth Busch, Workforce Job Fairs Executive Director

Busch said jobs are available in pretty much every sector, from warehouse to retail work and even hospitality.

There are also new businesses at these fairs that have openings that they didn’t have before.

“We have companies like banks, like Bank of Hawaii, that it’s going to be at the show. We have rental car companies that are going to be at the show. So it just shows a huge vast array of needs,” said Ching.

Employment experts say with so many openings, now is the best time to jump back into a job or find a new career.

“There’s a little bit of padding. People are very open because now that the employment market is getting harder to find great people, they may be open to someone that doesn’t have every specific qualification,” said Marie Kumabe, Kumabe HR principal.

For those that are planning to participate in the job fairs, Kumabe said, be prepared.

“Always look professional, good communication skills, do a little research on some of the organizations,” said Kumabe. “Be able to chat a little bit, you know, a little bit of conversation skills with the different folks that you’re going to meet. And then of course, follow up, because we meet a lot of people that day.”

Job fair coordinators say more events could be added to help businesses.

“If there’s another need for another one, then we will do whatever it takes to help our employers don’t find enough people to start opening back up,” said Busch.

The Hawaii Career Expo is the next event coming up. It’ll be held virtually Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27. To find out how to register, you can visit their website.

The Workforce Career Fair will be announcing more details for its June fair later this week.