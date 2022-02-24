KEKAHA, KAUAI (KHON2) — Thursday marked the first full day for National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators at the site of the fatal helicopter crash on Kauai.

Retired NTSB senior air safety investigator Greg Feith said the process will be thorough and methodical.

The days immediately after the crash are the most crucial to the investigation according to Feith.

“Since they’re on scene, they’re trying to gather as much information as they possibly can,” Feith explained. “Any evidence that we consider to be volatile, that is stuff that can be very easily disturbed or destroyed, just by the environment.”

In a statement, the NTSB said:

“Investigators will continue to document the scene and examine the aircraft. Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, airplane maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records. NTSB investigators will look at the human, machine and the environment as the outline of the investigation.”

The Sikorsky S61-N helicopter was carrying a load suspended by a long line when it crashed at the Pacific Missile Range Facility at Barking Sands.

According to witnesses, the chopper made a turn right before it sharply went nose-down and crashed.

Feith said investigators will determine if the load or the suspension line were factors in the crash.

“Investigators are going to be looking for that kind of evidence,” he explained.

Feith said that they will be examining statements from witnesses and looking at the load.

“They’ll look at the hook on the bottom of the helicopter to see if there’s any kind of overload factors that are telltale signs that something pulled that load and stopped the aircraft from moving forward,” said Feith.

The NTSB said it should have a preliminary report in about 12 days. However, Feith said it could take up to 18 months before they really know what happened.

The Pacific Missile Range Facility announced they will pause range operations starting Thursday at midnight through the weekend to give their team a chance to grieve.