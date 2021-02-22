NTSB reports metal fatigue a factor in engine failure for United flight 328

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Federal investigators say metal fatigue appears to be a factor in a mishap involving a United Airlines plane bound for Honolulu.

The flight from Denver was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 after one of the Boeing 777 engines failed just minutes after take off.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board metal fatigue caused an engine blade to break off damaging another blade as a result.

Similar mishaps have happened in the past with the 777.

In 2018, a United flight from San Francisco made an emergency landing in Honolulu after a fan blade broke mid-flight.

“We want to understand if there’s any relation between this event and the events that have happened across the globe,” said NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt.

In light of the recent incidents, the FAA has stated there should be stepped up inspections of Boeing 777 models.

However, no mandate has come down yet.

Other countries like Japan and the UK have grounded planes of the same model with similar engines.