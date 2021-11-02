NTSB removes flight recorders, wreckage of TransAir cargo jet

WASHINGTON (Nov. 2, 2021) — The photo taken on Oct. 20, 2021, shows the forward section of the fuselage of a TransAir B-737 as it’s recovered from the Pacific Ocean about two miles from Ewa Beach near Honolulu, Hawaii. The cargo jet was ditched after the flight crew reported engine anomalies shortly after departing Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on July 2, 2021. (NTSB photo by Clint Crookshanks)

​​WASHINGTON (KHON2) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) removed flight data recorder, the cockpit voice recorder, and the wreckage of the TransAir cargo jet which was ditched by two pilots on July 2 in waters off Kalaeloa.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Boeing 737-200 freighter, operated as TransAir flight 810, was headed to Kahului when it reported anomalies in both its engines shortly after taking off from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The two pilots ditched the plane and were able to escape. Both pilots were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The NTSB reported that the aircraft broke into two pieces, one with the cockpit and the other with the wings and tail attached. The NTSB said both engines detached at impact and the wreckage was about two miles off Ewa Beach at a depth ranging from 350-450 feet.

NTSB sent a team, in July, to conduct an initial investigation, at which time they were able to recover floating debris.

NTSB teams started recovery efforts on Oahu in October.

The black boxes will be sent to the NTSB lab in Washington to be analyzed.

The rest of the wreckage will remain in Hawaii for further investigation.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

The investigation is expected to take 12 to 24 months.