NTSB releases report on likely cause of engine blowout on United flight to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The NTSB has released new information regarding the investigation into the Feb. 13, 2018, UAL flight 1175 incident.

Passengers on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu experienced a scare in the air.

According to photos and video from people on board, it appears the cowling, or cover, fell off one of the engines.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, UAL 1175, a Boeing 777, N773UA, experienced an engine surge and compressor stall on the right engine during descent into Honolulu, Hawaii.

There were no injuries to the 363 passengers and 10 crew members.

Preliminary post-flight inspection of the right engine revealed one fan blade had separated, most other fan blades damaged, and the engine inlet and cowl were missing.

The remained of the airplane received minor damage.

The NTSB is expected release its final report on the incident, later Tuesday.