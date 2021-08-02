NTSB releases preliminary report for TransAir Cargo plane crash

Transair cargo plane rescued, about two miles off of Kalaeloa Airport, Hawaii, July 2, 2021 (Courtesy: US Coast Guard)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Federal investigators released its preliminary findings into last month’s crash of a Trans-air cargo plane.

The report reveals the plane reported engine anamolies in both engines shortly after take-off on July 2.

It was headed to Maui from Honolulu’s airport but crashed into Mamala Bay.

The two pilots on board were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The wreckage of the plane is at the bottom of the ocean.

The NTSB is working on a plan to salvage it.