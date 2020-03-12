Witness: Mokuleia plane was ‘obviously in distress and not in control’

The National Transportation Safety Board has released the full preliminary report on the fatal plane crash that occurred on February 22 in Mokuleia.

At about 9:50 a.m., a Cessna Ector 305A, N65070, collided with terrain after takeoff from Dillingham Airfield.

According to witnesses, the plane made an initial “rough” landing, stopped abruptly on the runway, after which the engine was shut down. The instructor pilot disembarked, inspected the plane, spoke to the pilot in the front seat then boarded the plane again.

Witnesses said that the plane then started again, took off, clearing the runway surface. One witness who is also a pilot told investigators that the plane was “obviously in distress and not in control.” Other witnesses reported that the sound from the engine weakened, then surged before finally going quiet and descending to and impacting the ground.