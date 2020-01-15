NTSB release preliminary report on Kauai helicopter crash

The Na Pali Coast, off of Kauai, is seen from a helicopter tour.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on last month’s Kauai helicopter crash.

The helicopter was reported as being overdue on Dec. 26. A multi-agency search ensued and the crash site was located the following day, Dec. 27 within Koke’e State Park.

The helicopter had impacted mountainous terrain at an elevation of 3,000 feet and rolled down the mountain, coming to rest at an elevation of 2,900 feet. The wreckage was largely consumed by a post-crash fire.

All aboard the helicopter died, including the pilot and six passengers.