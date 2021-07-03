NTSB officials begin investigating cargo plane that crashed off Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More officials from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrived on Oahu on Saturday, July 3, to begin their investigation into the Boeing 737 cargo plane that made a crash landing in waters off Kalaeloa on Friday, July 2.

The NTSB’s ten investigators will begin by documenting the scene and examining the plane.

They will then look at radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, airplane maintenance records and the pilots’ medical records.

The two pilots survived the water landing and are recovering in the hospital — one in critical condition and the other in serious.

The Coast Guard said there was no hazardous cargo aboard the plane and the jet fuel and debris on the surface of the ocean are gone.

“We have no reports of any impact any wildlife, so that’s always a good sign. We never want to see any oil products on the water. But in this case, really, the conditions were also pushing it away from the shoreline. The wind was moving southwest, away from the shorelines and south shores of Oahu.” David Jones, U.S. Coast Guard

Jones said the NTSB is in charge of the removal of debris.

The NTSB said in a statement, “At this early stage of an investigation, NTSB does not state a cause but will only provide factual information when available.”

A preliminary report should be released by Saturday, July 17, and the investigation is expected to take between 12 and 18 months.