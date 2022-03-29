HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Transportation Safety Board Aviation (NTSB) Accident Preliminary report said poor weather and flying low near a mountain may have impacted the Kekaha airplane crash that happened on March 20.

According to the preliminary report, a Cessna 172 airplane, was destroyed when it was involved in an accident about 13 miles north of Kekaha on the island of Kauai.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Two pilots were reported fatally injured as they did conduct a routine hurricane and tsunami practice flight.

Kauai Police Department said witnesses saw an airplane flying low and close to the mountain, in poor weather conditions, then they heard a loud crashing noise before it crashed.

The Kauai Fire Department found the airplane wreckage near a steep mountain terrain and authorities confirmed that there were no survivors.

The report also revealed the airplane was equipped with Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) which helps the plane navigate its position through satellite navigation and a sensory tracking system.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the airplane traveled southwest after leaving the Lihue Airport before heading northwest of the island. The airplane then heads east towards a mountain terrain before it crashed.

FAA said the ADS-B data stops near where the airplane wreckage was found. A detailed wreckage examination is pending.