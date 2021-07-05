NTSB investigators recovered floating debris from Transair cargo crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — NTSB investigators continue to look into last week’s crash of a cargo jet off West Oahu.

Officials say over the weekend a small amount of floating debris was recovered and taken to the Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point where it will be examined.

Investigators are now using sonar to scan the ocean floor to find exactly where the plane is in order to recover the black boxes.

Investigators are also scheduling interviews with the flight’s two pilots, air traffic controllers, and Transair maintenance employees.

Transair flight 810 crashed in waters off Kalaeloa Friday, July 2 after experiencing engine trouble injuring both pilots.