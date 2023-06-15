HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Transportation Safety Board said misidentification of a damaged engine caused the Transair cargo plane to crash in waters off Oahu two years ago.

In its final report, the NTSB said crewmembers misidentified which engine was failing and ended up using the damaged engine for thrust during the flight.

Officials said that caused the plane to go down, forcing the pilots to ditch the aircraft in the ocean.

The NTSB also cites the flight crew’s ineffective crew resource management, high workload and stress as contributing factors to the accident.

The cargo plane crashed into the water off Kalaeloa in July 2021.

Two pilots were injured but survived.

The plane broke apart and was retrieved from the ocean floor.